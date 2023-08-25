HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Happy Halloween Weekends is Holiday World’s family friendly fall event that runs weekends through October 29, and this year will feature a brand new drone show.

Happy Halloween Weekend includes the rides of Holiday World, plus Halloween-themed shows, food, and attractions including a 12 acre corn maze. Brand new to the theme park is a 400-drone spectacular that will take place every Saturday night from September 23 to October 28. Halloween in the sky will begin at 7:45 p.m. and is included in guest admission.

“Guests cant get enough of our drone show,” says Director of Entertainment and fourth generation owner, Lauren Crosby. “It is something so incredible that you must see to believe. The newest generation of drones is truly stunning!”

Kids World which runs now through September 16, includes all the rides and slides of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari plus entertainment, activities and food items especially for kids. The final day of Splashin’ Safari operation for the season will be Saturday September 16.

“The fun doesn’t stop at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari just because we are weekends only,” says Crosby. “Between Kids World and Happy Halloween Weekends, there’s a ton of family fun packed into the rest of the season.”