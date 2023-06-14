HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials with Holiday World have announced the official retirement of their Raging Rapids attraction.

According to a social media post from Holiday World, the closure of the attraction, which ran for 33-years, is just the beginning, and they intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon as soon as possible. At this time, it is not known what ride or attraction will take the place of Raging Rapids.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.