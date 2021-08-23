Holiday World capping attendance, changing park hours

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is now capping daily attendance and updating hours for August 28, September 4, and September 5.

Guests who wish to purchase a single-day visit will need to purchase tickets in advance at holidayworld.com/tickets. Guests with tickets and season passes have guaranteed spots for the day and there is no need for an additional reservation.

The parks also announced that attractions and restaurant availability may be limited, as many of their team members are students, teachers, and aides, who have been asked to stay at home for the protection of others.

Holiday World recommends all guests wear face coverings while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The park asks guests to please stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you or someone in your travel party has been recently exposed to COVID-19, or you or someone in your travel party has been asked to quarantine by local health officials. Tickets can be changed to another date to accommodate by visiting Guest Relations during your visit.

Guests can review the full 2021 visit guide here.