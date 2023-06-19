HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Holiday World’s ‘Holidays in the Sky’ drone and fireworks spectacular returns with an all-new show with 400 drones. This is an increase of 100 drones since the 2022 show. ‘Holidays in the Sky’ is free with park admission, just like soft drinks, parking and sunscreen.

“Adding 100 additional drones has taken this show to new heights,” says Lauren Crosby- Director of Entertainment & Fourth-Generation owner of Holiday World. “It seemed impossible that we could top last year’s show, but our team was up to the challenge!” The show, sponsored by German American Bank will run nightly from June 17 through July 30.

A DJ Dance Party will take place in the German American Bank Party Plaza before the show begins. For more information, visit HolidayWorld.com.