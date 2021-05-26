Holiday World: Fully vaccinated guests do not have to wear face masks

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) Fully vaccinated park goers at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari do not have to wear face masks or stay six feet apart. The theme park released the new guidance on Wednesday.

In light of recent CDC Guidance, fully vaccinated Guests may resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to follow CDC Prevention Measures. Read more on our 2021 Visit Page: https://t.co/Wm98oBKeek pic.twitter.com/wZ255es5St — Holiday World (@HolidayWorld) May 26, 2021

Park officials say they will not be verifying vaccinations, nor will they enforce face coverings. They say they will rely on guests to follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status.

Holiday World opened on May 15, and Splashin’ Safari opened the next Saturday on May 22. Guests are no longer required to use the online reservation system for rides.