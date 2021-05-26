Holiday World: Fully vaccinated guests do not have to wear face masks

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) Fully vaccinated park goers at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari do not have to wear face masks or stay six feet apart. The theme park released the new guidance on Wednesday.

Park officials say they will not be verifying vaccinations, nor will they enforce face coverings. They say they will rely on guests to follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status.

Holiday World opened on May 15, and Splashin’ Safari opened the next Saturday on May 22. Guests are no longer required to use the online reservation system for rides.

