Holiday World guest unresponsive after riding roller coaster

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Holiday World guest was sent to the hospital Friday after riding The Voyage roller coaster.

Officials say the female guest returned to the station of the roller coaster unresponsive. Holiday World EMTs rendered first aid before she was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Her name has not been released.

Holiday World officials say a full inspection was performed on The Voyage, and it was determined the ride was operating as intended.

The ride remained closed for the rest of the evening.