SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – Holiday World is expanding its team this year with two Virtual Hiring Events.

Park officials plan to interview 600 candidates over the phone this weekend for Seasonal positions in the 2022 season. The combination theme and water park has more than 2,200 positions open this year, and wages for those 18 and older start at $13 an hour.

The park is hosting two Virtual Hiring Event weekends, where prospective Team Members will have 15-minute phone interviews with park management. Most phone interviews will be held March 4-6, and March 18-20, but the park will also host in-person hiring events in Evansville and Owensboro.

“We are hiring ride operators, lifeguards, and sweepers, plus staff for admissions, grounds, shops, games, and foods. We’re like a small city – and have quite a variety of jobs available,” says President Matt Eckert. “We’ve made the hiring process easier than ever with phone interviews and online paperwork, however, that means that some departments fill up even faster, so prospective Team Members won’t want to wait until our second hiring event.”

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application first, available at HolidayWorldJobs.com.

There are a limited number of jobs available for anyone 14 years or older, but most positions require you to be at least 16. Retirees, educators, and other adults seeking seasonal employment are also highly encouraged to apply.

Holiday World offers several job perks for seasonal Team Members including:

$13 starting wage for individuals 18 and older

50% off food and 20% off merchandise

Tuition Discounts at Western Kentucky University, Hanover College, Sullivan University, and Indiana Tech

A personal Season Pass and access to other amusement parks and area attractions

Earn points for Tickets and Season Passes for friends, as well as for gift cards, iPads, and more

Two free uniforms and access to Employee Transportation program for a nominal fee

And of course, Free Unlimited Gatorade and Soft Drinks PLUS Free Unlimited Sunscreen

For more information about seasonal and full-time job opportunities, visit HolidayWorldJobs.com. Email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.