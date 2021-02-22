Holiday World holding Virtual Hiring Event

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – Holiday World is expanding its team in its first ever Virtual Hiring Event.

Park officials plan to interview 750 prospective Team Members starting Friday. Appointments for the 15-minute phone interviews are available throughout the entire weekend, but time vary for each day.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application first, available at HolidayWorldJobs.com.

Openings are available in several departments, although the most positions available are in Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Lifeguards, and Cleaning.

There are a limited number of jobs available for anyone 14 years or older, but many positions require you to be at least 16.

Retirees, educators, and other adults seeking seasonal employment are highly encouraged to apply.

Seasonal benefits include a personal Season Pass, park food and merchandise discounts, employee parties, incentive and awards programs, free admission to other parks, referral perks, flexible scheduling, and more. Starting pay for those 18 and older is $10 per hour and all employees are eligible for two free uniforms. Special classroom perks are available for educators.

There is also an Employee Transportation Program for seasonal employees who would not otherwise have a ride to work. Available for a small fee, bus rides will be offered from Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville, Lynnville, Haubstadt, Huntingburg, Jasper, New Albany, Tell City, and Reo, Indiana, plus Owensboro, Kentucky.

For more information about seasonal and full-time job opportunities, visit HolidayWorldJobs.com. Please email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)