SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Holiday World will welcome more than 3,000 children with disabilities and their teachers and chaperones on May 18. The event is the 30th annual “Play Day” and will donate nearly $25,000 to support Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

The park will be open only for this private event. This will be the first “Play Day” since 2019 as Holiday World distributed “Pick Your Play Day” tickets during the pandemic.

School groups for ages preschool through high school attend “Play Day” from southern Indiana, southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Previous Play Day funds have supported many life-changing programs, provided essential therapy equipment and underwritten thousands of therapy sessions. Play proceeds donated to Easterseals have exceeded $575,000 since the event began in 1993, and that is including this year’s estimated donation.

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center serves approximately 5,200 children and adults with disabilities from a 30-county area. Holiday World’s support helps to make a profound, positive difference in the lives of Tri-State individuals with disabilities every day.