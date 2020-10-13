Holiday World introduces Thanksgiving To Go

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is now offering “Thanksgiving To Go.”

Featured last summer in People Magazine, the park’s Plymouth Rock Cafe Thanksgiving Dinner is now available to take home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’re Thanksgiving experts here at Holiday World,” says owner Leah Koch. “Holiday World is the only park in the world where you can get Thanksgiving dinner any day we’re open. This year we’ve decided to share our expertise with a simple-to-cook meal with our tastiest sides.”

“Thanksgiving To Go” can feed up to eight people and includes:

One 12-14 pound Turkey pre-baked

Turkey Gravy (32oz)

Mashed Potatoes (3 lb)

Stuffing (2.5 lb)

Macaroni and Cheese (2.5 lb)

Green Beans (2.5 lb)

Cranberry Sauce (2.5 lb)

Yeast Rolls (1 dozen)

One Pumpkin Pie

Sweet Potato Casserole, Pecan Pie, and extra sides can also be added when purchasing the Plymouth Rock Cafe meal.

The meal can be ordered on Holiday World’s website for $149.99 and picked up at the front gate of the park November 22 through November 25 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. CST.

Families traveling farther distances to pick up the meal are advised to bring coolers or ice.

Ten percent of profits from each meal will be donated to Tri-State Food Bank. Orders must be placed by November 15.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

