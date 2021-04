SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) Holiday World is now less than three weeks away from opening day and on Monday they held a job fair.

Officials from the park hosted the event at Indiana Tech off Burkhardt Road from 4 p.m. -8 p.m. The walk-in interview even is also offering a chance to win two free tickets to Holiday World in Santa Claus. Opening day at Holiday World this year is May 15.