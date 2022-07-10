EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Holiday World holds several hiring events throughout the summer, and the next one is in the Tri-State! Holiday World says they’re hoping to see you on July 11 for their hiring event in Evansville.

Park officials say to bring the correct identification and you could leave the event hired. Holiday World says affordable transportation is available to Team Members from Evansville.

To be sure of what you need to bring to the event, click here. The event runs 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Indiana Tech on Monday, July 11.