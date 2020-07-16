Holiday World nominated for national awards

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Holiday World and Splashin Safari have been nominated for two USA Today “10 Best” awards. Splashin’ Safari is in the running for Best Outdoor Water Park and The Voyage was nominated as one of the top roller coasters in the nation. Holiday World fans are encouraged to vote daily for both awards before the polls close on July 20.

“We only have a few days left for voting, and we need help getting the word out,” says President Matt Eckert. “We’ve been in second place behind another water park and there are just a few days left!”

In addition, visitors to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari on the next three Saturdays will end their day with a themed fireworks celebration.

The themed fireworks displays will begin shortly after Holiday World closes for the evening at 9:00 pm CDT (10:00 pm EDT). The firework shows will be themed and set to music. Some examples include: Pop Music, Christmas in July, and Socially Distanced Dance Party. The best place to view the fireworks is from Holiday World’s Thanksgiving section and the fireworks viewing area by Mayflower on the northeast side of the park.

Holiday World opened with new safety guidelines and practices earlier this summer, including sanitizing stations and virtual line waiting.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)