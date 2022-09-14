SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – Holiday World announced the first-ever season pass for four- and five-year-old children to visit Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari all season.

According to a press release, children must be four- or five-years-old when their season pass is processed for the season, and age-confirming documents such as a birth certificate or green card are required. Fourth generation owner Lauren Crosby called the free admission pass the biggest ‘freebie’ at Holiday World since free unlimited soft drinks were added in 2000.

“We’re a family park, and the Pre-K pass is just the beginning of the value we’re adding to our Season Pass Lineup this year,” said Crosby. “We have three different types of Pass, each with different perks, so families can pick the price and perks that suits them best.”

Splashin’ Safari is open on weekends through September 18 and Holiday World will remain open through October 30. For more information on the Pre-K pass, click here.