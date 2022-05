SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Holiday World is opening for its new season on May 14. The park will only be open for weekends now with weekday operations beginning later in May.

The park will have a brand new show from June 18 through July 31. The park will produce a nightly drone and fireworks show called “Holidays in the Sky.”

The 15 minute show will pay tribute to Halloween, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Splashin’ Safari Water Park will open later in May.