HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A report from U.S. News and World ranked Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari as one of the 17 best theme parks in the United States putting it alongside attractions like Disney World, Seaworld, Universal Studios and Cedar Point.

The publication lauded the Santa Claus theme park for offering “Family fun for thrifty travelers.” Admission to the park includes complimentary soft drinks, sunscreen, Wi-Fi and onsite parking.

For more information, and to order tickets for Holiday World click here.