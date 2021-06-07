Holiday World reopens roller coaster after guest found unresponsive

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Holiday World officials say The Voyage roller coaster is operating after receiving a full inspection.

Park officials say a woman was found unresponsive when the coaster returned to the station on Friday night. EMTs performed first aid before she was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where she later died. The Dubois County Coroner identified the woman as Dawn Jankovic, 47, of Brunswich, Ohio. The autopsy results are pending.

Holiday World officials reopened the ride on Saturday after they say it was inspected by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

“Holiday World did notify IDHS of the Voyage incident that occurred Friday night,” said a statement from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. “An amusement ride inspector visited the site to inspect the ride on Saturday, and determined that the Voyage is operating within normal parameters. Additional questions regarding the incident would need to be directed to Holiday World. Any additional investigation would be the jurisdiction of local law enforcement.”

