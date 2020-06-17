Holiday World reopens to the public today–with a few changes

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Another tri-state attraction forced to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic is opening their doors, with a number of changes.

Holiday World’s new season gets underway Wednesday morning.

The park will operate at 50% capacity.

Guests are required to purchase tickets online for a specific day, so park officials can keep an accurate count.

Visitors will also be issued a wristband when entering the park.

Holiday World’s new inLine Reservation System and a smartphone will be used to schedule ride times, in order to cut down on the number of people waiting in lines.

Holiday World’s water park, Splashin’ Safari is expected to open on July 4.

For more details on the reopening, visit the Holiday World website.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

