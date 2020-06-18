Holiday World reopens with new virtual lines and “Santa-tizer”

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the pandemic, Holiday World reopened today for the first time this season. The reopening was delayed six weeks due to the pandemic. Those who visit the park this year will notice some things look a little different than before.



“There was a point this year where we truly weren’t certain if we’d be able to open,” said Leah Koch. Koch is a fourth generation owner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Koch says since they first opened their gates in 1946, the park has never missed an opening day and they were determined not to let the pandemic stop the tradition. Prior to reopening, there were several new safety measures implemented to help ensure guest safety and to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Perhaps the most anticipated new feature is the virtual line option available through the park’s app. The idea is to let you check-in for a ride without having to stand in crowded lines, to minimize guest interaction and exposure.



“We have our new in-line reservation system. That’s going to keep you from crowding the lines with other people. You get to go out kind of in the open, you can go grab a meal while you’re waiting for the Voyage or something like that. That’s going to be the biggest change people notice,” said Koch.



Metal detectors have also been installed at the entrance to limit the number of bags searched by hand. Brightly colored footprints have also been placed on the ground throughout the park to promote social distancing. Sanitizing bottles, appropriately re-named “Santa-tizers,” have also been placed in common areas. The temperatures of employees are also taken as they arrive. The park has not yet made masks mandatory for guests but people are still encouraged to wear them according to CDC guidelines.



Many visitors were celebrating birthdays during the grand reopening. Jimmy McAfee drove from Terre Haute to celebrate his friend Mark’s 18th birthday.



“I just think they’re doing really cool things with their app where you’re able to be virtual without standing in line and I think that’s saving a lot of time for people and keeping space for people,” said McAfee.

Also traveling to celebrate their birthday was Gary Johnson from St. Louis. Johnson is turning 13.



“We keep our family together and like stay together. Stay 6 feet apart and are social distancing and all of that,” said Johnson.



The park is allowed to operate at half-capacity, but Koch says they’re letting just under 50% in currently until she says they know their operation can safely handle more guests. Some employees will also be wearing back packs filled with sanitizer they can spray on high-contact surfaces throughout the park.



“I just feel like they’re doing a really good job with making us feel secure. His mother has cancer and we don’t want to bring anything back to his home in some way,” said McAfee.



“We’re expecting to open Cheetah Chase and the rest of the water park on July 4th. We’re hoping to have a couple passholder preview days just to thank those who supported us early throughout,” said Koch.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)