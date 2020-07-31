Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari receives national recognition

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Holiday World’s Voyage wooden roller coaster and Splashin’ Safari water park received national recognition from USA Today readers.

In the newspaper’s month-long online voting, fans were challenged to vote for their favorite wooden coaster and water park from among 20 nominated for America’s “10 Best.”

The Voyage moved up three spots from 2019’s poll, earning it the #4 spot. Holiday World says the Voyage is one of the top two longest wooden coasters on the planet.

Splashin’ Safari earned the #2 spot on America’s 10 Best Outdoor Water Parks.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will be hosting the final firework show of the 2020 season on Saturday, August 1 at 9 p.m. Central Time.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS