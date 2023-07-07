HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has partnered with DCS.

The partnerships goal is to help foster kids visit the amusement park. Every foster child is eligible to visit Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari once per year at no cost.

Foster children are required to be accompanied by a licensed or unlicensed resource parent.

To receive free admission for foster children, a resource parent should contact a DCS representative to receive a completed referral. The resource parent should then present the referral, along with a valid photo ID, at a Holiday World Guest Relations window to receive tickets for the eligible foster children.

Resource parents and those in their household are eligible for discounted tickets through Holiday World’s Online Fun Club.