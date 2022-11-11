SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari officials will begin cashless operations in the 2023 season. The switch will allow for faster and smoother operations and increase security. Guests will be able to load cash onto a pre-paid gift card at kiosks located around the parks for free.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our Guests’ experience,” says Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Director of Communications and Fourth-Generation Owner. “Every day, our Food & Beverage Team serves tens of thousands of people lunch in just about 3 hours. Small changes, such as removing slower cash transactions, can make a huge difference in our service time.”

The park will accept Discover, Master Card, Visa, Holicash, and the new ReadyCARD pre-paid gift cards. All locations in the parks will accept credit cards, apple pay, Google pay, Holicash, and ReadyCARD.

For guests who prefer cash, five cash-to-card kiosk locations will be available at the front gate and throughout the park. The ReadyCARD service is completely anonymous and free, and the cards can be used outside of the park anywhere most credit cards are accepted. Guests can learn more about loading cash on a card by visiting the Holiday World website.

“Removing cash is a trend happening at stadiums, amusement parks, and other destinations around the country,” adds Koch-Blumhardt. “One of our number one drivers of Guest satisfaction is wait times, especially if our Guests have to wait for lunch or their favorite snack. We’re committed to being one of the best-run theme parks in the world, and moving to cashless will help us make that next step.”

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is set to open for its 77th season in May 6, 2023.