Holiday World supports face mask mandate from IN Governor

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) -- Now that females are eligible to join traditionally all-male Boy Scout Troops, one of the first ever female Eagle Scout candidates is looking to give back to a place special to her heart, right here in the Tri-State.

Thursday evening in a gym in Darmstadt, Elizabeth Knea was hard at work on her Eagle Scout project. Joined by family and friends volunteering their time to help, she's working to build steps for a slip-n-slide at Camp Lakeview. The steps will be used to help kids climb a 40-foot-hill near the slide that is often difficult for them to navigate and has led to multiple bee sting bites on Elizabeth's family members feet when they have made the climb.

"It's really good for me and for the camp since the camp is also going through some hard times just because their main source of revenue is their summer camp that it does for week-longs and they stay there," said Elizabeth.