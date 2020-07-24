Holiday World supports face mask mandate from IN Governor

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Starting Monday July 27th, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will require guests to wear face masks, following Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order.
|“From the time we developed our reopening plan, we have worked closely with the State of Indiana and our local health department for guidance on how to operate as safely as possible,” said Holiday World President Matt Eckert. “This is a natural next step, and we’re grateful for the guidance from the state.”
Guests will be required to wear face coverings as they enter the gates, and in any indoor spaces in the park including roller coaster stations, gift shops, Pepsi Oases, and restroom buildings.
Children age seven and under will not be required to wear a mask, but it is recommended.
Exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions.
For full information and a list of locations where masks are required is available here https://www.holidayworld.com/2020visit/.
(This story was originally published on July 24, 2020)