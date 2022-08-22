SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Beginning next May, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari says they will be giving eligible team members affordable housing. Park officials are calling the new housing building “Compass Commons”.

According to Holiday World’s website, team members must be employed seasonally to qualify to live at Compass Commons. Officials say the housing will only be for adults living long-distance, as it only applies for team members living at least 50 miles away from the parks.

The rooms are multiple occupancy and each floor has common restroom and shower facilities, with private locking stalls. The weekly rate to stay at Compass Commons is $105, which will be payroll deducted. Included with this rate:

Wi-Fi

Central Heating/Air Conditioning

Lounge space on each floor

Large shared kitchen space

24/7 Front Desk Team Member

Secure facility with 24/7 monitoring

Free parking

Officials say laundry facilities will be available, as well as vending machines with meal options. The park says the ideal candidates include students enrolled in college who are pursuing specific internships, and students traveling to the United States with the Bridge USA program.

