Holiday World’s Cheetah Chase nominated as a ’10 Best’ new ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) USA Today nominated Cheetah Chase in a recent poll as one of the “10Best” New Amusement Park Attractions in 2020. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Cheetah Chase is the World’s First Launched Water Coaster and the first full-circuit dueling water coaster.

Holiday World’s third water coaster features two ProSlide rocketBLAST®-powered racing slides totaling more than 1700 feet of track with over 1000 water nozzles racing at 40 psi. Riders experience a water-powered flat launch that produces over 8,000 gallons per minute before racing against their families toward the finish line.

This nomination is Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s third nomination from USA Today’s “10Best” in 2020. You can vote for Cheetah Chase online now.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)

