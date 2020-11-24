SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) USA Today nominated Cheetah Chase in a recent poll as one of the “10Best” New Amusement Park Attractions in 2020. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Cheetah Chase is the World’s First Launched Water Coaster and the first full-circuit dueling water coaster.
Holiday World’s third water coaster features two ProSlide rocketBLAST®-powered racing slides totaling more than 1700 feet of track with over 1000 water nozzles racing at 40 psi. Riders experience a water-powered flat launch that produces over 8,000 gallons per minute before racing against their families toward the finish line.
This nomination is Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s third nomination from USA Today’s “10Best” in 2020. You can vote for Cheetah Chase online now.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Shop Owensboro kicking off this weekend; what you need to know
- Holiday World’s Cheetah Chase nominated as a ’10 Best’ new ride
- Huntingburg Transit closed due to COVID protocols
- Heritage Christian School joins lawsuit against Kentucky Governor’s order
- Tri-State Schools continue facing challenges amid COVID-19