Holiday World’s new show looks to light up the sky

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — Holiday World is introducing a unique new drone and fireworks spectacular set to celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween and the Fourth of July.

“Holidays in the Sky” features a swarm of 300 LED-lit drones that give new shapes to the sky above.

“This is an experience you truly have to see to believe,” says Lauren Crosby, Owner and Director of Entertainment & Special Events. “When the drones first take flight and the lights start to turn into a rotating Christmas tree or a waving American flag — it’s indescribable.”

Holiday World officials say the new show will be themed to the holiday sections of the park and will feature animated light displays up to 700 feet wide. Leading up to the drone show, guests can join a DJ-led dance party in the Thanksgiving section.

“This is a custom show — you won’t be able to find anything like this in the world!” adds Crosby. “‘Holidays in the Sky’ is going to be a huge hit with families, and we can’t wait for the spectacle to start!”

Along with “Holidays in the Sky”, park officials tell us they’ve added other new entertainment throughout the summer with rotating acts including a stunt dog show, magician, juggler, ventriloquist and more.

“Holidays in the Sky” runs every night from June 18 through July 31. For more information including where to buy tickets, visit holidayworld.com.