Holly’s House, EVSC working to expand ‘Think First & Stay Safe’ program

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The EVSC and Holly’s House celebrated a milestone and are working to expand the “Think First & Stay Safe” program to every K-6 child in the EVSC.

70,000 students in the EVSC have now received abuse prevention education through Holly’s House. The program has been going on for nine years.

The program teaches students to understand body ownership and how to identify trusted adults to keep them safe.

Kristine Cordts, the executive director at Holly’s House, says almost every week they teach the program a student will come forward to share information with them.