Home at last: toddler safe, back at home after shooting

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- Almost a week after being shot in Henderson, Tell City toddler Phoenix Lindsey,2, is banged up, but healthy and back at home again.

Her father, Jon Lindsey, says she received treatment in Indianapolis for her injuries, including surgeries to repair her hamstring before returning home Sunday. He says Phoenix is happy to be back home and around her family, even recognizing her family’s Christmas tree when she came home.

Lindsey recalls the “panic” he felt driving from Evansville to Indianapolis, without knowing the severity of her injuries. Lindsey says it’s something no parent should ever have to think about.

Still, almost a week after, he says he’s happy his daughter is back at home, saying she will be “better… and happier” to be back home.

On Friday, the Henderson Police Department announced Darren Miller was arrested in connection to the shooting. Lindsey says he felt like a weight had been lifted from his shoulders, and he cried tears of joy in the hospital because “justice was being served.” Miller faces wanton endangerment and assault charges.