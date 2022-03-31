(WEHT) People from around the country have donated clothes, food and other items to survivors of the December 10th tornado.

One family is getting a new home donated to them, thanks to an Evansville area family and some firefighters.

Crystal Monaghan and her family lost their home just off of of Highway 62 west of Dawson Springs during the tornado. And it will be there where her family’s new home will stand.

The two bedroom, two bathroom mobile home, recently remodeled, once belonged to Judy Bigge and her family for more than 20 years.

“I bought it and all my children have lived in it as they grew up and moved out of the house. So, they lived in it, we rented it, and my last son moved out of it, bought a home a few months ago, and so I thought, ‘What are we going to do with this?'” she explained.

What she did was donate it to Monaghan, who lost hers more than three months ago.

“A little bit overwhelmed, excited, just happy, thankful, very very thankful,” Monaghan said.

She is also still coping with the loss of her parents, who died in the tornado.

“My mom, she was, like, 5’0″, but she was full of fire and energy. My dad, he was the best dad anyone could have asked for,” she described.

Pastor Darrell Rice of Connection Church, who is also chaplain of McCutchanville Fire Department , says he worked with the Monaghans in their tornado recovery. The Bigge family reached out to him after learning about their need for a new home.

“Just like a big puzzle,” said Pastor Rice. “God’s put all the people in all the right places to make this happen, just to bless a family down there.”

Monaghan, who escort drives oversized vehicles for a living, escorted her new home from Vanderburgh county to her home just west of Dawson Springs in Caldwell County

“It’s going to be home. I’m happy. I’m overjoyed and thankful,” she said.

Monaghan also says her daughter and grandson, who also lost their home in that tornado, will live with her here form the time being.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2022)