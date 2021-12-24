Home for the holidays: Travelers share Christmas experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Whether departing or arriving, coming or going, holiday travel on Christmas Eve appeared to go on without a hitch. Travelers arriving in Evansville from Dallas, Texas shared their travel experiences with Eyewitness News.

“It wasn’t too bad,” says Rena Schleter. “I thought it would be more crowded than what it was, actually. But it went very smoothly today.”

Becca Lax, visiting family in Evansville, says she encountered long lines in Dallas awaiting her flight to Evansville, but all things considered, her experience was smooth as well.

“Not too many crazy issues. I wasn’t delayed, thank goodness, or anything like that. Just ready to get home for the holidays. Just a hectic time, but nothing really crazy happened.”

Signs suggesting social distancing, face masks, and hand sanitizing stations have become a staple in airports across the globe, but despite the ongoing pandemic and holiday crowds, travelers say they felt safe during their experience this holiday season.

“With washing our hands and being careful, TSA, all the airports, we felt safe,” explains Robin Lax, mother to Becca. “And all the precautions they used and everything. So it hasn’t really stopped us from traveling, nor our children from coming and seeing us. We’re just careful.”

The travel and safety experience was positive, according to the passengers at Evansville Regional Airport. Many of those passengers agreed; there is no place like home for the holidays.

“It’s everything, really,” says Becca. “The holidays just aren’t the holidays without your family, so getting to come back and see everybody and spend that time with everyone. Do all the traditions, all that fun stuff, it really means quite a bit.”