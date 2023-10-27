HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – This week’s Home Team Friday Game of the Week is Henderson County vs. Owensboro, and you can watch it on our dedicated live stream page beginning at 7 p.m.. Eyewitness News will also be providing the latest scores for the following games on this page:
Games
Times are listed in CDT
- Daviess County vs. Apollo – 7 p.m.
- Reitz vs. Bedford – 6 p.m.
- Ohio County vs. Butler County – 7 p.m.
- North vs. Floyd Central – 6:30 p.m.
- Webster County vs. Fort Campbell – 7 p.m.
- Hopkins County Central vs. Fulton City – 7 p.m.
- Union County vs. Greenwood – 7 p.m.
- Grayson County vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.
- Memorial vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.
- McLean County vs. Marshall County – 7 p.m.
- North Posey vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.
- Ballard Memorial vs. Muhlenberg County – 7 p.m.
- Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Murray – 7 p.m.
- Castle vs. New Alany – 6:30 p.m.
- Owensboro Catholic vs. North Hardin – 7 p.m.
- Henderson County vs. Owensboro – 7 p.m.
- Forest Park vs. Paoli – 7 p.m.
- Heritage Hills vs. Southridge – 6:30 p.m.
- Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 7 p.m.
- Gibson Southern vs. Washington – 7 p.m.
Scores
|Daviess County
|0
|Apollo
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Reitz
|0
|Bedford
|0
|6:00 p.m.
|Ohio County
|0
|Butler County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|North
|0
|Floyd Central
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Webster County
|0
|Fort Campbell
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Hopkins County Central
|0
|Fulton City
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Union County
|0
|Greenwood
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Grayson County
|0
|Hancock County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorial
|0
|Jasper
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|McLean County
|0
|Marshall County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|North Posey
|0
|Mater Dei
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Ballard Memorial
|0
|Muhlenberg County
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Madisonville North Hopkins
|0
|Murray
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Castle
|0
|New Albany
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Owensboro Catholic
|0
|North Hardin
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Henderson County
|0
|Owensboro
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Forest Park
|0
|Paoli
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Heritage Hills
|0
|Southridge
|0
|6:30 p.m.
|Pike Central
|0
|Vincennes Lincoln
|0
|7:00 p.m.
|Gibson Southern
|0
|Washington
|0
|7:00 p.m.