HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – This week’s Home Team Friday Game of the Week is Henderson County vs. Owensboro, and you can watch it on our dedicated live stream page beginning at 7 p.m.. Eyewitness News will also be providing the latest scores for the following games on this page:

Games

Times are listed in CDT

Daviess County vs. Apollo – 7 p.m.

Reitz vs. Bedford – 6 p.m.

Ohio County vs. Butler County – 7 p.m.

North vs. Floyd Central – 6:30 p.m.

Webster County vs. Fort Campbell – 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Fulton City – 7 p.m.

Union County vs. Greenwood – 7 p.m.

Grayson County vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.

Memorial vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.

McLean County vs. Marshall County – 7 p.m.

North Posey vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.

Ballard Memorial vs. Muhlenberg County – 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Murray – 7 p.m.

Castle vs. New Alany – 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. North Hardin – 7 p.m.

Henderson County vs. Owensboro – 7 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Paoli – 7 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs. Southridge – 6:30 p.m.

Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 7 p.m.

Gibson Southern vs. Washington – 7 p.m.

Scores

Daviess County 0 Apollo 0 7:00 p.m.

Reitz 0 Bedford 0 6:00 p.m.

Ohio County 0 Butler County 0 7:00 p.m.

North 0 Floyd Central 0 6:30 p.m.

Webster County 0 Fort Campbell 0 7:00 p.m.

Hopkins County Central 0 Fulton City 0 7:00 p.m.

Union County 0 Greenwood 0 7:00 p.m.

Grayson County 0 Hancock County 0 7:00 p.m.

Memorial 0 Jasper 0 6:30 p.m.

McLean County 0 Marshall County 0 7:00 p.m.

North Posey 0 Mater Dei 0 6:30 p.m.

Ballard Memorial 0 Muhlenberg County 0 7:00 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins 0 Murray 0 7:00 p.m.

Castle 0 New Albany 0 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic 0 North Hardin 0 7:00 p.m.

Henderson County 0 Owensboro 0 7:00 p.m.

Forest Park 0 Paoli 0 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Hills 0 Southridge 0 6:30 p.m.

Pike Central 0 Vincennes Lincoln 0 7:00 p.m.