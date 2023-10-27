HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – This week’s Home Team Friday Game of the Week is Henderson County vs. Owensboro, and you can watch it on our dedicated live stream page beginning at 7 p.m.. Eyewitness News will also be providing the latest scores for the following games on this page:

Games

Times are listed in CDT

  • Daviess County vs. Apollo – 7 p.m.
  • Reitz vs. Bedford – 6 p.m.
  • Ohio County vs. Butler County – 7 p.m.
  • North vs. Floyd Central – 6:30 p.m.
  • Webster County vs. Fort Campbell – 7 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central vs. Fulton City – 7 p.m.
  • Union County vs. Greenwood – 7 p.m.
  • Grayson County vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.
  • Memorial vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.
  • McLean County vs. Marshall County – 7 p.m.
  • North Posey vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.
  • Ballard Memorial vs. Muhlenberg County – 7 p.m.
  • Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Murray – 7 p.m.
  • Castle vs. New Alany – 6:30 p.m.
  • Owensboro Catholic vs. North Hardin – 7 p.m.
  • Henderson County vs. Owensboro – 7 p.m.
  • Forest Park vs. Paoli – 7 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills vs. Southridge – 6:30 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 7 p.m.
  • Gibson Southern vs. Washington – 7 p.m.

