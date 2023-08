HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Excessive heat in the Tri-State has delayed some high school football games on Friday, but Eyewitness News will have live stream coverage of Mater Dei @ Castle tonight. That game kicks off at 8 p.m., and you’ll be able to watch on our live stream page.

Below you will find a list of all of the games we will be covering August 25 and scoreboards we will update throughout the night. For the latest updates, check our dedicated sports Twitter feed.

Games

Henderson County vs. South Warren – 8 p.m.

McCracken County vs. Apollo – 8 p.m.

Webster County vs. Butler County – 8 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Castle – 8 p.m.

Bosse vs. Central – 8 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Daviess County – 8 p.m.

Edwards County vs. Eldorado – 8 p.m.

Freeburg vs. Fairfield – 8 p.m.

Carmi-White County vs. Flora – 8 p.m.

Perry Central vs. Forest Park – 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Fort Campbell – 8 p.m.

Breckinridge County vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.

Jasper vs. Harrison – 7:30 p.m.

Tell City vs. Heritage Hills – 8 p.m.

Caldwell County vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 8 p.m.

Muhlenberg County vs. McLean County – 8 p.m.

North vs. Memorial – 8 p.m.

Gibson Southern vs. Mt. Carmel – 8 p.m.

Todd County Central vs. Ohio County – 8 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Owensboro – 8 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. Pike Central – 7:30 p.m.

North Posey vs. Princeton – 8 p.m.

Vincennes vs. Reitz – 7:30 p.m.

Boonville vs. Southridge – 8 p.m.

Crittenden County vs. Union County – 8:30 p.m.

