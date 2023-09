HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be watching the following games on September 1. You can check scores on this web page, or follow live updates on our dedicated sports Twitter page.

Games

Henderson County vs Central Hardin – 7:30 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs Boonville – 7 p.m.

Castle vs Bosse – 6:30 p.m.

Union County vs. Caldwell County – 7 p.m.

McCleansboro vs. Carmi – 7 p.m.

Memorial vs. Central – 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro vs. Daviess County – 7 p.m.

Johnston City vs. Edwards County – 7 p.m.

Mt. Carmel vs. Effingham – 7 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Eldorado – 7 p.m.

McLean County vs. Grayson – 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Central – 7 p.m.

Reitz vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.

Apollo vs. Meade County – 7 p.m.

Edmonson County vs. Muhlenberg County – 7 p.m.

Harrison vs. North – 6:30 p.m.

South Spencer vs. North Posey – 7 p.m.

Hancock County vs. Ohio County – 7 p.m.

Greenwood vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7 p.m.

Crawford County vs. Perry Central – 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Pike Central – 7 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. Southridge – 7:30 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Tell City – 6:30 p.m.

Webster County vs. Todd County Central – 7 p.m.

Scores

