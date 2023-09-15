HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is now in the fifth week of local high school football coverage for Home Team Friday. This week’s game of the week will be Jasper vs. Mater Dei, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., and you can watch it live online on our dedicated live stream page.

We will update the scores of the games listed below on this article, and on our Sports Twitter account.

Games

Mt. Carmel vs. Robinson – 7 p.m.

Ohio County vs. Edmonson County – 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County vs. Apollo – 7 p.m.

Sesser vs. Carmi – 7 p.m.

Reitz vs. Central – 6:30 p.m.

Meade County vs. Daviess County – 7 p.m.

Southridge vs. Gibson Southern – 6:30 p.m.

Owensboro vs. Graves County – 7 p.m.

North Posey vs. Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.

Union County vs. Hopkins County Central – 7 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Johnston City – 7 p.m.

Boonville vs. Linton Stockton – 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Marshall County – 7 p.m.

Jasper vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.

Todd County Central vs. McLean County – 7 p.m.

Harrison vs. Memorial – 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Mt. Vernon – 6:30 p.m.

Bosse vs. North – 6:30 p.m.

Henderson County vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7 p.m.

South Spencer vs. Pike Central – 6:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Princeton – 6:30 p.m.

Perry Central vs. Tecumseh – 7 p.m.

Hancock County vs. Tell City – 7 p.m.

Castle vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.

Trigg County vs. Webster County – 7 p.m.

