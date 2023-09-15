HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is now in the fifth week of local high school football coverage for Home Team Friday. This week’s game of the week will be Jasper vs. Mater Dei, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., and you can watch it live online on our dedicated live stream page.

We will update the scores of the games listed below on this article, and on our Sports Twitter account.

Games

  • Mt. Carmel vs. Robinson – 7 p.m.
  • Ohio County vs. Edmonson County – 7 p.m.
  • Muhlenberg County vs. Apollo – 7 p.m.
  • Sesser vs. Carmi – 7 p.m.
  • Reitz vs. Central – 6:30 p.m.
  • Meade County vs. Daviess County – 7 p.m.
  • Southridge vs. Gibson Southern – 6:30 p.m.
  • Owensboro vs. Graves County – 7 p.m.
  • North Posey vs. Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.
  • Union County vs. Hopkins County Central – 7 p.m.
  • Fairfield vs. Johnston City – 7 p.m.
  • Boonville vs. Linton Stockton – 7 p.m.
  • Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Marshall County – 7 p.m.
  • Jasper vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.
  • Todd County Central vs. McLean County – 7 p.m.
  • Harrison vs. Memorial – 6:30 p.m.
  • Forest Park vs. Mt. Vernon – 6:30 p.m.
  • Bosse vs. North – 6:30 p.m.
  • Henderson County vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7 p.m.
  • South Spencer vs. Pike Central – 6:30 p.m.
  • Washington vs. Princeton – 6:30 p.m.
  • Perry Central vs. Tecumseh – 7 p.m.
  • Hancock County vs. Tell City – 7 p.m.
  • Castle vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.
  • Trigg County vs. Webster County – 7 p.m.

Scores

Mt. Carmel0
Robinson0
7:00 p.m.
Ohio County0
Edmonson County0
7:00 p.m.
Muhlenberg County0
Apollo0
7:00 p.m.
Sesser0
Carmi0
7:00 p.m.
Reitz0
Central0
6:30 p.m.
Meade County0
Daviess County0
7:00 p.m.
Southridge0
Gibson Southern0
6:30 p.m.
Owensboro0
Graves County0
7:00 p.m.
North Posey0
Heritage Hills0
7:00 p.m.
Union County0
Hopkins County Central0
7:00 p.m.
Fairfield0
Johnston City0
7:00 p.m.
Boonville0
Linton Stockton0
7:00 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins0
Marshall County0
7:00 p.m.
Jasper0
Mater Dei0
6:30 p.m.
Todd County Central0
McLean County0
7:00 p.m.
Harrison0
Memorial0
6:30 p.m.
Forest Park0
Mt. Vernon0
6:30 p.m.
Bosse0
North0
6:30 p.m.
Henderson County0
Owensboro Catholic0
7:00 p.m.
South Spencer0
Pike Central0
6:30 p.m.
Washington0
Princeton0
6:30 p.m.
Perry Central0
Tecumseh0
7:00 p.m.
Hancock County0
Tell City0
7:00 p.m.
Castle0
Vincennes Lincoln0
6:30 p.m.
Trigg County0
Webster County0
7:00 p.m.

