HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – We are now in week 6 of Home Team Friday in the Tri-State, and Eyewitness News will be providing the latest scores on 23 local high school football games.

This week’s game of the week is Reitz vs. Castle, and you can watch that game live on our dedicated stream page. For other up to date scores, you can check this page, or our sports Twitter account.

Games

Daviess County vs. Warren Central – 7 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Crittenden County – 7 p.m.

Owensboro vs. Apollo – 7 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Boonville – 7 p.m.

Memorial vs. Bosse – 6:30 p.m.

Reitz vs. Castle – 6:30 p.m.

Carmi vs. Fairfield – 7 p.m.

South Spencer vs. Forest Park – 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Hills vs. Gibson Southern – 7 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Harrison – 6:30 p.m.

Mayfield vs. Henderson County – 7:30 p.m.

Central vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.

Graves County vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 7 p.m.

North vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.

Paris vs. Mt. Carmel – 7 p.m.

Marshall County vs. Muhlenberg County – 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. North Knox – 6:30 p.m.

Clarksville vs. Perry Central – 6:30 p.m.

Tell City vs. Southridge – 6:30 p.m.

Hancock County vs. Trigg County – 7 p.m.

McLean County vs. Union County – 7 p.m.

Pike Central vs. Washington – 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County – 7 p.m.

Scores

