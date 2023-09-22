HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – We are now in week 6 of Home Team Friday in the Tri-State, and Eyewitness News will be providing the latest scores on 23 local high school football games.

This week’s game of the week is Reitz vs. Castle, and you can watch that game live on our dedicated stream page. For other up to date scores, you can check this page, or our sports Twitter account.

Games

  • Daviess County vs. Warren Central – 7 p.m.
  • Owensboro Catholic vs. Crittenden County – 7 p.m.
  • Owensboro vs. Apollo – 7 p.m.
  • Mt. Vernon vs. Boonville – 7 p.m.
  • Memorial vs. Bosse – 6:30 p.m.
  • Reitz vs. Castle – 6:30 p.m.
  • Carmi vs. Fairfield – 7 p.m.
  • South Spencer vs. Forest Park – 6:30 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills vs. Gibson Southern – 7 p.m.
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs. Harrison – 6:30 p.m.
  • Mayfield vs. Henderson County – 7:30 p.m.
  • Central vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.
  • Graves County vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 7 p.m.
  • North vs. Mater Dei – 6:30 p.m.
  • Paris vs. Mt. Carmel – 7 p.m.
  • Marshall County vs. Muhlenberg County – 7 p.m.
  • Princeton vs. North Knox – 6:30 p.m.
  • Clarksville vs. Perry Central – 6:30 p.m.
  • Tell City vs. Southridge – 6:30 p.m.
  • Hancock County vs. Trigg County – 7 p.m.
  • McLean County vs. Union County – 7 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs. Washington – 7:30 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County – 7 p.m.

Scores

Daviess County0
Warren Central0
7:00 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic0
Crittenden County0
7:00 p.m.
Owensboro0
Apollo0
7:00 p.m.
Mt. Vernon0
Boonville0
7:00 p.m.
Memorial0
Bosse0
6:30 p.m.
Reitz0
Castle0
6:30 p.m.
Carmi0
Fairfield0
7:00 p.m.
South Spencer0
Forest Park0
6:30 p.m.
Heritage Hills0
Gibson Southern0
7:00 p.m.
Vincennes Lincoln0
Harrison0
6:30 p.m.
Mayfield0
Henderson County0
7:30 p.m.
Central0
Jasper0
6:30 p.m.
Graves County0
Madisonville North Hopkins0
7:00 p.m.
North0
Mater Dei0
6:30 p.m.
Paris0
Mt. Carmel0
7:00 p.m.
Marshall County0
Muhlenberg County0
7:00 p.m.
Princeton0
North Knox0
6:30 p.m.
Clarksville0
Perry Central0
6:30 p.m.
Tell City0
Southridge0
6:30 p.m.
Hancock County0
Trigg County0
7:00 p.m.
McLean County0
Union County0
7:00 p.m.
Pike Central0
Washington0
7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central0
Webster County0
7:00 p.m.

