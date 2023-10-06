HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It is now Week 8 of Home Team Friday. There is no game of the week this week, but Eyewitness News will continue to provide scores and updates for high school football games in southwestern Indiana, northwestern Kentucky and Illinois.

You can view the latest updates on this page, or on our dedicated sports Twitter account. Here are the games we will be covering in the Tri-State tonight:

Games

  • Washington vs. Boonville – 6:30 p.m.
  • Albion vs. Carmi – 7 p.m.
  • Castle vs. Central – 6:30 p.m.
  • Daviess County vs. Christian County – 7 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs. Forest Park – 7 p.m.
  • Union County vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.
  • Mater Dei vs. Harrison – 6:30 p.m.
  • McCracken County vs. Henderson County – 7 p.m.
  • Princeton vs. Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.
  • North vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.
  • Apollo vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 7 p.m.
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs. Memorial – 6:30 p.m.
  • Gibson Southern vs. Mt. Vernon – 7 p.m.
  • Casey Westfield vs. Mt. Carmel – 7 p.m.
  • South Spencer vs. North Central – 6:30 p.m.
  • Southridge vs. North Posey – 7:30 p.m.
  • Crittenden County vs. Ohio County – 7 p.m.
  • Bosse vs. Reitz – 6:30 p.m.
  • Perry Central vs. Springs Valley – 6:30 p.m.
  • Tell City vs. Tecumseh – 7 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central vs. Trigg County – 7 p.m.

Scores

Washington0
Boonville0
6:30 p.m.
Albion0
Carmi0
7:00 p.m.
Castle0
Central0
6:30 p.m.
Daviess County0
Christian County0
7:00 p.m.
Pike Central0
Forest Park0
7:00 p.m.
Union County0
Hancock County0
7:00 p.m.
Mater Dei0
Harrison0
6:30 p.m.
McCracken County0
Henderson County0
7:00 p.m.
Princeton0
Heritage Hills0
7:00 p.m.
North0
Jasper0
6:30 p.m.
Apollo0
Madisonville North Hopkins0
7:00 p.m.
Vincennes Lincoln0
Memorial0
6:30 p.m.
Gibson Southern0
Mt. Vernon0
7:00 p.m.
Casey Westfield0
Mt. Carmel0
7:00 p.m.
South Spencer0
North Central0
6:30 p.m.
Southridge0
North Posey0
7:30 p.m.
Crittenden County0
Ohio County0
7:00 p.m.
Bosse0
Reitz0
6:30 p.m.
Perry Central0
Springs Valley0
6:30 p.m.
Tell City0
Tecumseh0
7:00 p.m.
Hopkins County Central0
Trigg County0
7:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News. Your Sports Authority.