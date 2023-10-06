HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It is now Week 8 of Home Team Friday. There is no game of the week this week, but Eyewitness News will continue to provide scores and updates for high school football games in southwestern Indiana, northwestern Kentucky and Illinois.

You can view the latest updates on this page, or on our dedicated sports Twitter account. Here are the games we will be covering in the Tri-State tonight:

Games

Washington vs. Boonville – 6:30 p.m.

Albion vs. Carmi – 7 p.m.

Castle vs. Central – 6:30 p.m.

Daviess County vs. Christian County – 7 p.m.

Pike Central vs. Forest Park – 7 p.m.

Union County vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Harrison – 6:30 p.m.

McCracken County vs. Henderson County – 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.

North vs. Jasper – 6:30 p.m.

Apollo vs. Madisonville North Hopkins – 7 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Memorial – 6:30 p.m.

Gibson Southern vs. Mt. Vernon – 7 p.m.

Casey Westfield vs. Mt. Carmel – 7 p.m.

South Spencer vs. North Central – 6:30 p.m.

Southridge vs. North Posey – 7:30 p.m.

Crittenden County vs. Ohio County – 7 p.m.

Bosse vs. Reitz – 6:30 p.m.

Perry Central vs. Springs Valley – 6:30 p.m.

Tell City vs. Tecumseh – 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Trigg County – 7 p.m.

