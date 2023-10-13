HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It is now Week 9 of Home Team Friday in the Tri-State. Eyewitness News will be streaming Mater Dei vs. Reitz at 6:30 p.m. on our dedicated live stream page.

We will also be giving you the scores for the high school football games listed below on this page, and on our sports Twitter account.

Games

Mt. Carmel vs. Marshall – 7 p.m.

Harrison vs. Bosse – 6:30 p.m.

Memorial vs. Castle – 6:30 p.m.

Edwards County vs. Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton – 7 p.m.

Henderson County vs. Daviess County – 7 p.m.

Carmi vs. Eldorado – 7 p.m.

Boonville vs. Gibson Southern – 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Heritage Hills – 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield vs. McCleansboro – 7 p.m.

Perry Central vs. Mitchell – 6:30 p.m.

Central vs. North – 6 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. Oblong – 7 p.m.

Edmonson County vs. Owensboro Catholic – 7 p.m.

North Posey vs. Pike Central – 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Princeton – 7 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Reitz – 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Southridge – 7:30 p.m.

South Spencer vs. Tell City – 7 p.m.

Jasper vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 7:30 p.m.

