HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Home Team Friday returns for week 4 in the Tri-State. Eyewitness News will be streaming the North vs. Reitz game at 6:30 p.m. on our special live stream page. You can also check for updates on our dedicated Twitter page.

Here are the games and scores we will be providing updates for throughout the night:

Games

  • Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.
  • Mater Dei vs. Memorial – 6:30 p.m.
  • Princeton vs. North Daviess – 6:30 p.m.
  • North vs. Reitz – 6:30 p.m.
  • North Knox vs. Boonville – 6:30 p.m.
  • Harrison vs. Castle – 6:30 p.m.
  • Tell City vs. North Posey – 7 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills vs. South Spencer – 7 p.m.
  • Mt. Vernon vs. Washington – 7 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs. Southridge – 7:30 p.m.
  • Forest Park vs. Tecumseh – 7:30 p.m.
  • Paoli vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m.
  • Bosse vs. Jasper – 7:30 p.m.
  • Gibson Southern vs. South Warren – 7 p.m.
  • Apollo vs. Bowling Green – 7 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central vs. Crittenden County – 7 p.m.
  • McLean County vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.
  • Paducah Tilghman vs. Henderson County – 7 p.m.
  • Fort Campbell vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins – 7 p.m.
  • Ohio County vs. Muhlenberg County – 7 p.m.
  • Daviess County vs. North Hardin – 8 p.m.
  • Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro – 7 p.m.
  • Ballard Memorial vs. Webster County – 7:30 p.m.
  • Edwards County vs. Flora – 7 p.m.
  • Robinson vs. Mt. Carmel – 7 p.m.
  • Sesser vs. Fairfield – 7 p.m.

Scores

