DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different.

The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago.

According to ISP, an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be a family member who needed bond money. The scammer told the woman a bail-bond courier would come to her home and collect the funds.

Authorities say a man claiming to be the “bail-bond courier” came to her home and was given two envelopes with $16,000 in cash from the woman.

Police describe the man as Hispanic, 5’9″, 160 pounds with dark hair. Officials believe he was driving dark blue passenger car.

The Jasper Post shared this case to spread the word to those who may be vulnerable to these types of scams.