Homecoming queen breaks her crown on purpose

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– One Tri-State high school senior surprised her peers after being crowned homecoming queen on Saturday. Boonville High School senior Jayce Purdy broke her tiara moments after becoming queen, but she said she had a good reason.

“It was just out of instinct. It just felt like the right thing to do because all of those girls deserved a piece of the crown,” Purdy explained she got the idea from a heart to heart conversation she had with the other seniors on homecoming court as their nerves were starting to set in before the big day. “We had all dropped the idea that if one of us got the crown, why don’t we just split it five ways and that stuck with me.”

Purdy said the other girls on homecoming court were joking about divvying up those jewels, but as soon as she got the crown Purdy knew what she had to do.

“They were such amazing girls to be on court with. They have such amazing hearts,” Purdy said. “There was no doubt in my mind. As soon as I got that crown. I didn’t waste any time I actually got yelled for doing it because they were wanting for me to take pictures with it because every single person that gets homecoming queen takes pictures with their crown on and I didn’t even think that far. As soon as I got it I was walking off the court and I just broke it into five pieces.”

The only pictures captured with the tiara in tact was when all the seniors were together.

“For every girl to feel like she was a homecoming queen. That’s pretty cool,” said Boonville High School Principal Mike Whitten. “There have been so many things that have been taken away from the kids right now through no fault of their own.”

Students at Boonville were not sure they were going to have a homecoming this year, but a last minute dip in positive cases allowed the game and the festivities to take place during basketball season rather than football season.

“They missed out on prom this year. Unfortunately we had to cancel our prom this year just because of health numbers and gatherings of such,” Whitten said.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)