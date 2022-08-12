EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On the second day after the Weinbach explosion that destroyed 39 homes and left 3 people dead, Indiana Homeland Security officials walked through the explosion zone with Mayor LLoyd Winnecke.

“Kind of want to see for myself the activities going on. The recovery efforts. I wanted to communicate with the fire chief , the emergency manager and the mayor and see if there is anything additional they need from us at this time.”

Due to the magnitude of the incident which prompted local, state and federal agencies to respond, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading this investigation.

Fire Chief Mike Connelly says Weinbach Avenue between Vogel Road and Belaire Avenue will remain closed over the weekend.