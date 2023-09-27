EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Homeless and at-risk veterans in the Evansville area were able to get some of the help they need at today’s Homeless Veterans Stand Down at the CK Newsome Center.

The Veteran Committee for Homeless Services Council of Southwest Indiana hosted today’s event, providing local veterans with a range of necessities such as food, health screenings and employment services.

Megan Dyer with ECHO Housing says events like this also give homeless and at-risk veterans companionship and camaraderie. “As a veteran myself, you know, I find it very close to my heart and I think that we should always serve those who have served us.”

According to the 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress, over half a million people in the United States are experiencing homelessness every night. 30,000 of those people are veterans, and the number of Indiana veterans experiencing homelessness is the 3rd largest in the nation.