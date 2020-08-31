Homelessness down in Evansville, Vanderburgh County according to Point-in-Time count

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County and the regional Homeless Service Council announced the results of the 2020 Point-in-Time (PIT) count of homelessness for the region that includes Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

According to the results, veteran households experiencing homelessness declined 28% year-over-year, from 45 in 2019 to 32 in 2020. In addition, there has been no reported chronically homeless veteran families with minor children for the past two years.

The number of chronic homelessness dropped from from 35 in 2019 to 31 in 2020, an 11% decline – after recording a 38% drop the year before. Overall, chronic homelessness has been reduced by 71% since 2015. HUD defines chronic homelessness as someone who has experienced homelessness for one year or longer, or has experienced four separate occurrences of homelessness over the past three years that total one year or more.

Officials attributed these declines to the creation of housing facilities and programs dedicated to Veterans experiencing homelessness, and strategic investments in permanent supportive housing (PSH) facilities for the chronically homeless operated by ECHO Housing and Aurora.

In 2020, the number of households experiencing homelessness declined 6% year-over year, from 433 to 407. The number of individuals experiencing homelessness was largely unchanged, increasing 2% to 488 versus 477 in 2019, after increasing by 12% the previous year.

Point in Time Count High-Level Results – 2015-2020

2020—488 individuals. 31 chronically homeless – down 11% from 2019 and, 71% since 2015.

2019—477 individuals. 35 chronically homeless.

2018—427 individuals. 56 chronically homeless.

2017—428 individuals. 56 chronically homeless.

2016—495 individuals. 77 chronically homeless.

2015—462 individuals. 105 chronically homeless.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

