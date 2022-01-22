Homeplace of Henderson unveiling new memory care community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Homeplace of Henderson says they’re excited to welcome interested families to their new memory care community Feb. 15. Families will be able to get a “first-look” at the state-of-the-art community, which encompasses 26 private apartments.

Officials with Homeplace of Henderson say residents will have access to trained direct care staff who will provide direct support.

“It’s hard to put into words what we have created at Homeplace of Henderson. Our Memory Care creates a safe place where our loved ones can create memories each day in a downtown store or spend the day visiting with a friend in their home,” says Jessica Beaven, Executive Director at Homeplace of Henderson.

Homeplace for Henderson says personal tours will be held Feb. 15th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. To reserve a space for your personal tour, you’re asked to call (270) 869-234. HOH says guests can expect to meet Homeplace staff, sample the food and hear detailed information about the memory care setting.