Homes of Hope delivers house full of furniture to Evansville family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family has a little more hope this holiday season thanks to the “Homes of Hope” program from Big Sandy Superstore. The recipients, Michael and Denise Richardson, were nominated by their children and chosen from out of more than 200 nominations. For the Richardson family, however, this is more than just new furniture for their home.

Michael, Denise, and one daughter have all battled through Covid-19, with Denise experiencing a stay in Intensive Care for 3 and a half weeks at one point. After recovering from his Covid diagnosis, Michael returned to work full-time, only to be sidelined once again.

“Just since then, my health has been bad. I’ve only worked six months out of the last year, and got back to work full time and then I had a stroke. Then I was off work again, and it’s just been pretty rough.”

Homes of Hope is in its third year and gives families in need brand new furniture for their living room, dining room, bedroom, as well as a new mattress and box spring for all children residing in the home. New to the Evansville-area, Big Sandy Superstore is happy to assist and says they will keep this tradition going for years to come.

“It’s wonderful,” says Mike McCord, owner of Evansville’s Big Sandy Superstore. “The Christmas season, obviously, is a time to think about family and hope for the future and things, so, to be able to donate and give back to the community is a great blessing to our family and our business, and we’re happy to do it.”