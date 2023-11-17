HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Owensboro has announced that the return of Hometown Christmas will kick off with the inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony that will take place on Friday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m.

The tree lighting ceremony will be the first of many in the Hometown Christmas series, which includes an array of festivities in Downtown Owensboro to celebrate the holiday season.

New to this year’s festive decorations will be a bourbon barrel Christmas tree, crafted from barrels courtesy of Green River Distilling Company that will light up McConnell Plaza. The new decoration will be among the many other traditional holiday decorations in Smother’s Park and along the riverfront.

The Hometown Christmas Series will also include the much-anticipated Dancing Lights along Veterans Boulevard, the Energy on Ice skating rink on the pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center, the Holiday Stoll downtown and the Hot Chocolate Hop.

To see the full list of Hometown Christmas festivities at Christmas.Owensboro.org.