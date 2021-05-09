Homicide investigation continues after shooting of Evansville teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Still no arrests have been made in the shooting death of an Evansville teenager. Authorities say Ajayden Ware, 19, was shot several times in a car early Saturday morning.

Officers say they found him in a car that was badly damaged in the area of Riverside and Pollack.

Police say they found shell casings at the intersection of Lodge and Riverside. That’s where they believe the shooting happened.

Officers believe Ware sped off after being shot and crashed in the 2000 block of Pollack Avenue.

That’s when several calls were made to 9-1-1.

Ware was taken to the hospital where he died.

If you have any information, call Evansville police.