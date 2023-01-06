WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A homicide suspect driving the vehicle of the gas station owner they’re accused of shooting and killing on Thursday night was arrested in Posey County, Indiana on Friday morning.

The gas station owner was found dead at the Valero at 12300 W. 44th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, Colorado around 8 p.m. Thursday.

During the investigation, police used video surveillance to determine that a suspect attacked the clerk, and then shot and killed him.

After that, police said the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and left.

Indiana State Police say a trooper observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 miles per hour just before 10:30 a.m. on I-64 near the 7 mile-marker. A release from ISP says the driver reached speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour during a brief chase before losing control, leaving the roadside on Country Road 1000 South, rolling several times and coming to a rest in an open field. A vehicle registration inquiry on the Nissan matched the vehicle stolen during the Wheat Ridge homicide.

Indiana State Police identified the suspect as Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, of Dunn, North Carolina. Chance was identified as a suspect in the homicide and transported to the Posey County Jail where he will be held without bond for Colorado authorities.

Chance was charged with the following:

Murder

Resisting law enforcement

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Reckless driving

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office.

“This is a terrible tragedy; please keep the family and friends of the victim close to your hearts,” WRPD said.

No other information has been released at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.