KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, several Western Kentucky veterans saw the monuments in our nation capital dedicated to their service. About thirty veterans were on this Honor Flight Bluegrass tour today.

The group left Louisville early morning for Washington D.C. This is one of the first honor flights for Western Kentucky veterans since the pandemic started. Some veterans say it’s been an emotional tour so far today.

“I’ve already felt that today. I was telling several people about it. All the people, everywhere we go, there are people with flags, banners and applauding us and that’s a bit overwhelming,” said Vietnam War veteran Ralph Bemboom.

The group is expected to land back in Louisville later Wednesday. The veterans from our part of Western Kentucky will return to Owensboro Thursday morning at eleven.