EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just two days ahead of their trip to Washington D.C., veterans and their guardians met for the first time during a special meet and greet event hosted by Honor Flight of Southern Indiana. The Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in downtown Evansville once again hosted the special event, which also allows veterans and guardians to become situated with their specific bus groups for the trip to our nation’s capitol.

The event also gives the veterans a warm welcome with a red carpet entrance inside the Coliseum. The veterans were served a meal, while also having their picture’s taken with family. To the veteran’s surprise, photographs displayed on the wall in the Coliseum of the veteran’s during their service days. Diane Shaw with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana says the meet and greet is just like a family reunion.

“It’s just basically fun and fellowship,” explains Shaw. “Getting everybody familiar with everybody, and finding out who’s on their bus with them because they’re going to sit with their bus colors tonight. So, everybody sitting at the red table is on the red table, white table is on the white bus, so yeah, it’s great.”

Shaw is also encouraging the public to come to Evansville Regional Airport for the welcome home parade Saturday evening, which begins at 8:45 pm. Residents can park at Anchor Industries beginning at 6:45 pm October 29, where Honor Flight volunteers will offer a shuttle service from Anchor Industries to the airport.